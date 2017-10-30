Atwood to receive special honour at Canadian Screen Awards
Author Margaret Atwood sits for a portait while promoting her new books "Angel Catbird" and "Hag-Seed" in Toronto on July 28, 2016. Coloured pencils were never in short supply during Margaret Atwood's childhood, and she put them to good use. "I was always a visual person," the legendary Canadian author said during a recent interview in Toronto. With the release of "Angel Catbird" (Dark Horse Books) on Sept. 6, Atwood's love of comics fostered in her earlier years is fully taking flight in her new graphic novel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
TORONTO - Acclaimed Toronto author Margaret Atwood and former CBC News anchor Peter Mansbridge will be honoured at next year's Canadian Screen Awards.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says they will be among nine recipients of a special award at the March 11 show in Toronto.
Atwood, whose books have inspired the recent series "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Alias Grace," will get the Academy Board of Directors' Tribute for "her commitments to the growth of the Canadian media industry."
Mansbridge will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award "for his exceptional lifetime of work, which has had a profound impact on the media industry in Canada and abroad."
The Margaret Collier Award will be awarded posthumously to Denis McGrath "for his exceptional body of written work."
Other special awards recipients include Jay Switzer, Clark Johnson, Pat Ellingson, Karyn Pugliese, the "Rick Mercer Report" series, and Bell Let's Talk campaign.