

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Toronto police say at least people suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police say they were called to York Mills Road and Silverdale Crescent at 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say two vehicles may have been involved in the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.