

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





At least one person has been rushed to hospital following a shooting at a home in Oshawa.

It happened on Elgin Court, near Adelaide Avenue West and Gibbons Street, sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Durham Regional Police have provided few details about the incident but tweeted that there are possibly two or three victims involved.

They said one male was taken to trauma centre for treatment. His current condition is not known.