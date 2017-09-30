At least one person taken to hospital after Oshawa shooting
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:14PM EDT
At least one person has been rushed to hospital following a shooting at a home in Oshawa.
It happened on Elgin Court, near Adelaide Avenue West and Gibbons Street, sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Durham Regional Police have provided few details about the incident but tweeted that there are possibly two or three victims involved.
They said one male was taken to trauma centre for treatment. His current condition is not known.
We are investigating a shooting on Elgin St in Oshawa with possibly 2-3 victims. One male taken to trauma center. More info to follow.— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) October 1, 2017