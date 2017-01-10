Featured
Assault charge against Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno dropped: lawyer
Stacks of The Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star sit in a news stand in Toronto on April 26, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 6:00PM EST
BANCROFT, Ont. -- The lawyer for Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno says an assault charge against her has been withdrawn.
William Watson says the charge against his client was dropped after she entered into a peace bond.
He says the terms include keeping the peace and "be of good behaviour," with no other conditions.
Ontario Provincial Police alleged an assault occurred on July 13 in Wollaston Township, Ont., about 230 kilometres east of Toronto.
They said DiManno and the alleged victim were visiting Wollaston when the incident happened.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Woman accused of repeatedly slapping TTC bus driver in North York
- City ramps up efforts to reduce pedestrian fatalities, plans to create senior safety zones
- Public health collecting more data on homeless deaths in Toronto
- Driver sought in fail-to-remain crash that injured teen in Vaughan
- PM Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Freeland up, Dion, McCallum out