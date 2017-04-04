

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Arrest warrants have been issued for two Toronto men wanted in connection with the attempted murder of three people outside a Woodbridge nightclub.

Gunfire erupted outside the Cameo Lounge, near Weston Road and Steeles Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in what police have described as a “chaotic” scene.

A 26-year-old Toronto man and a 26-year-old Aurora woman both sustained gunshot wounds in the commotion and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police confirmed Tuesday that their condition has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Toronto man suffered critical injuries in the shooting and remains in hospital in stable condition.

In a news release, police released images of two men and a suspected getaway they believe was involved in the incident.

Two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Rushawn Anderson and 26-year-old Nicholas Rhoden, both of Toronto, are each wanted for attempted murder.

Police also believe a black, four-door, 2013 model Honda Accord with the licence plate of BZMX845 was used to flee the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone who spots either man or the vehicle to call 9-1-1, as they’re believed to be armed and dangerous.

Previously, police said investigators have not ruled out the possibility that more than one firearm was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.