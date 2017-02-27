

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police in York Region have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect they say assaulted a female in Richmond Hill last month.

On Jan. 28, officers attended a home on Yonge Street and 19th Avenue where they found a female victim suffering from minor injuries.

The woman told police she had been assaulted by a man who fled the home prior to police arrival.

A suspect identified as 42-year-old Derek Deacon, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance.

Investigators say they have made several attempts to find the suspect and are now asking for the public’s help locating him.

They urge the suspect to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

Police also advise the public to not approach Deacon if spotted and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Bill Loucks at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 2477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).