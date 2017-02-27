Featured
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Richmond Hill assault
Derek Deacon, 42, is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance. (York Regional Police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 8:58AM EST
Police in York Region have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect they say assaulted a female in Richmond Hill last month.
On Jan. 28, officers attended a home on Yonge Street and 19th Avenue where they found a female victim suffering from minor injuries.
The woman told police she had been assaulted by a man who fled the home prior to police arrival.
A suspect identified as 42-year-old Derek Deacon, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance.
Investigators say they have made several attempts to find the suspect and are now asking for the public’s help locating him.
They urge the suspect to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.
Police also advise the public to not approach Deacon if spotted and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Bill Loucks at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 2477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- George Smitherman says he plans to run for seat on city council in 2018
- Hunt for suspect continues in 2012 shooting of TTC collector
- Mississauga man, 46, charged in Oakville sex assault
- Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Richmond Hill assault
- Man rushed to hospital following East York single-vehicle crash