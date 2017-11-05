

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with fires they say were deliberately set at a residential building and a vehicle in Mississauga early Sunday.

Officers were called to a building in the area of Park Street East and Helene Street North at around 1 a.m.

In a news release Sunday evening, police said an investigation has revealed that a fire was deliberately set on a floor of the building where multiple residents were home.

A vehicle outside the building was also set on fire deliberately, police said.

Both the building and the vehicle sustained considerable damage, but no one was injured.

Police said Sunday evening that they have identified a suspect.

Mark Blair, 42, of no fixed address is wanted for arson-disregard for human life, arson-cause damage to property, criminal harassment and uttering threat to cause death.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He stands five-foot-eight with a slim build, black hair and grey eyes.

He is known to operate a grey 2006 Pontiac Montana minivan with the Ontario licence plate number CBTP488.

Police say the suspect is actively evading arrest and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who spots him is being urged to call 911 rather than approach him.