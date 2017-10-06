

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide in Etobicoke that took place earlier this week.

Police said they discovered a man’s body at a Rexdale apartment building on Arbordell Road near Kipling Avenue Wednesday morning. They were called to the site at around 9:45 a.m. for reports of “unknown trouble.”

Investigators found evidence to suggest some sort of altercation took place at the apartment prior to their arrival.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday which confirmed 42-year-old Toronto-resident Abdinasir Hussein was a victim of homicide.

Police did not say what type of injuries the man suffered.

Investigators said they were looking to speak with anyone who may have spotted “anything out of the ordinary” in the area between Tuesday at 5 p.m., and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

On Friday evening, they confirmed a suspect identified as Abdirizak Yabarow has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.