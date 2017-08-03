

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested a suspect a day after they released disturbing security camera footage that showed a man rob an elderly woman and push her to the floor.

Police had also released photos of a suspect earlier this week.

In the video, an 81-year-old woman can be seen withdrawing money from an Aurora ATM Monday evening while a man idles at another ATM next to her.

As the elderly woman takes the money from the machine, the man lunges at the cash.

The video shows the elderly woman resist the attack, which prompts the man to shove her to the ground.

The suspect then runs out of the bank with the woman’s money.

York Regional Police say the elderly woman suffered minor injuries during the ordeal and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, police tweeted that an arrest had been made in the case.

There is no word yet on what charges the man will face.