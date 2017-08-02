

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly robbed nine businesses in the Greater Toronto Area over the course of a week.

Police allege that he robbed all nine businesses with a handgun.

Police say the man allegedly started his spree on July 21.

It ended with the alleged robbery of a jewelry store in Toronto on July 28, during which police allege he vaulted the counter and stole a number of gold chains.

Police say seven of the businesses robbed are in Toronto, one is in Markham, Ont., and another is in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say the 21-year-old man faces 11 counts of robbery while armed, two counts of possession of property, and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to remain.