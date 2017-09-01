

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have launched a hate crime investigation after somebody spray painted the words ‘Hitler was right!” onto the side of a concrete construction barrier in Vaughan.

Police say that the graffiti was spotted on a barrier located on the ramp from Bass Pro Mills Drive to southbound Hwy. 400 at around 8 a.m.

The graffiti was subsequently removed by city workers but in a press release issued Friday morning, the president and CEO of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said that the discovery of anti-Semitic graffiti is becoming all too common.

"These types incidents continue to intensify, particularly against the Jewish community,” Avi Benlolo said. "I'm calling on community members and officials to help stop hate crimes and antisemitism."

Police are asking anyone who was in the vicinity of Bass Pro Mills Drive and Hwy. 400 and who either saw something or has dashboard camera footage to come forward.