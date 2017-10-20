

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Students of a Riverdale public school were ushered to safety Friday morning after a coyote was spotted near the schoolyard.

In an email to CP24, Crystal Walker said she was walking with her son to Withrow Avenue Junior Public School on Bain Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. when she noticed the animal near a fence.

“We were walking to school like every other day and as we crossed the street we had parents stop us and say, ‘Just so you know, kids are going inside right away because there was a coyote on the field this morning,’” Walker said.

She said the coyote was crouched behind of the school’s utility buildings, “trying to hide” from a crowd of people that had gathered to gawk at it.

After taking a photo of it, Walker said teachers helped usher students inside the school. She said typically the students would be allowed to play in the schoolyard until around 9 a.m.

Toronto Animal Control showed up at the school at around 9:30 a.m. and were able to corral the coyote. It was then placed in a net and put in a cage.

“It went pretty smoothly. He cooperated,” an animal control officer said after the capture. “He’s more scared than anything.”

He said they will call Toronto Wildlife Centre before “deciding what to do” with the coyote.

Walker said she’s heard of coyote roaming the neighbourhood before but hadn’t seen one herself until this morning.

“Last week one of my neighbours said that someone delivering the mail saw it on Sparkhall Avenue, which is just one street over from here,” she said.

“We have tiny little children here and you don’t want a wild animal running around with the potential of hurting them.”

Walker said she's "glad" Animal Control showed up "as quickly as they did."