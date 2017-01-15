Featured
Angry confrontation on board bus in Aurora captured on video
York Region Transit is investigating after a video surfaced online showing an angry confrontation on board a bus in Aurora.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
York Region Transit says it is investigating after a video surfaced online showing an angry confrontation on board a bus in Aurora on Saturday afternoon.
The video, which has now been viewed more than 200,000 times on YouTube, shows a woman swearing at an elderly female passenger on board York Region Transit’s 98 Southbound bus at around noon Saturday. The incident lasts for about a minute before the younger woman gets off the bus near Yonge and Wellington streets in Aurora.
Passengers who witnessed the incident said it is unclear how the confrontation started but the young woman in the video claims the elderly passenger was yelling at her while she was on her cell phone.
Patrick Casey, a spokesperson for York Region Transit, called the incident a “terrible situation” and added that the transit agency is investigating.
He said it is not clear if York Regional Police will be called in to investigate further.
Casey added that the transit agency strives to ensure both the safety of its passengers and employees.
Jesse Smith, the passenger who shot the video, said he did hear the driver ask the younger woman to get off the bus.
"I wasn’t afraid that he (the driver) wasn’t going to do anything. I definitely know they must have some sort of escalation process," Smith told CTV Toronto Saturday.
As of Saturday night, Casey said they had not yet spoken to the bus driver who witnessed the incident.
