Featured
Andy Byford not leaving Toronto for job in Australia, TTC spokesperson says
Codi Wilson , CTV Toronto
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 8:17AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 12:48PM EST
Reports TTC CEO Andy Byford will be packing his bags and leaving Toronto for a new job in Australia are “erroneous,” TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed Monday.
Ross told CP24 Queensland Rail was interested in “bringing Andy on board” but confirmed that he is not leaving Toronto.
“Reports of CEO Andy Byford leaving the #TTC for Australia are erroneous. Leaders of Andy's caliber are frequently approached by others,” Ross said in a tweet sent out Monday.
An article published on the Brisbane Times’ website quoted sources saying Byford was a frontrunner to become Queensland Rail’s new chief executive officer.
At a news conference Monday morning, Mayor John Tory also denied reports of Byford’s departure.
Byford joined the TTC in 2011 and was named CEO in 2012.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- King Street bar apologizes for 'disgusting' sign, blames rogue employee
- Ajax woman accused of trying to drown three-year-old son
- Missing smoke detectors helped turn Oshawa fire into tragedy
- One dead, one other person injured after crash in Richmond Hill
- Scarborough byelection candidates canvas community ahead of tonight’s vote