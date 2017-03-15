

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





A 22-year-old Ancaster, Ont. resident has been arrested and charged as part of a hack at Yahoo that compromised as many as 500 million user accounts, allegedly orchestrated by Russian domestic security officials.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash said that officers from Toronto police fugitive squad arrived at the suspect’s home in Ancaster at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday and brought him into custody without incident.

Pugash said the man was turned over to the RCMP for processing. As he is named in a Department of Justice indictment, he will likely be turned over to U.S. authorities should they seek his extradition.

The U.S. Justice Department alleges a suspect identified as Karim Baratov, a.k.a. “Kay,” “Karim Taloverov,” and “Karim Akehmet Tokbergenov,” conspired to commit access device fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. officials allege Baratov was tasked with “gaining unauthorized access to individual user accounts at Google and other providers,” which were used as secondary verification for Yahoo users.

Investigators allege breaching one account could allow a hacker to infiltrate the other.

Department of Justice investigators say Baratov was paid by two Russian Federal Security Bureau officers — Dimitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin— for providing them with individual account passwords.

None of the allegations against Baratov have been proven in court. The maximum combined penalty for the charges he faces is 27.5 years in prison.

The Department of Justice says as many as 30 million users were targeted with spam as a result of the data breach, and that the four men accused were using data gleaned from the hack between 2014 and Dec. 2016.

The charges against the four were announced by top American justice and security officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey.

"Cyber-crime poses a significant threat to our nation's security and prosperity, and this is one of the largest data breaches in history," Sessions said in a statement.

Belan, who had previously been indicted in 2012 and 2013, was named one of FBI's most wanted cyber-criminals in November 2013 but escaped to Russia before he could be extradited from Europe, the department said.

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Yahoo was already facing a proposed $50-million class action on behalf of Canadians whose personal information may have been stolen. The company informed the representative plaintiff, Natalia Karasik, of Barrie, Ont., late last year that her information was part of a hack of its servers in 2013.

In September, Yahoo sent a mass email to users to inform them that their account information had been stolen from its network in a cyberattack in late 2014. The information included email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, passwords and security questions. The company said at least 500 million user accounts were affected.

Yahoo also faces class actions in the United States.

--With files from The Canadian Press