

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Ancaster, Ont. man accused in a massive 2014 hack of Yahoo email users has waived his right to a Canadian extradition hearing and could be brought to the United States in the next several days.

Amedeo DiCarlo says his client, 22-year-old Karim Baratov, is “excited” to have proceedings begin in the United States, where he is accused of assisting a hack allegedly led by Russian intelligence agents that affected 500 million Yahoo user accounts.

“It’s going to speed up the process and bring Karim Baratov to the U.S.,” DiCarlo said.

Baratov himself is accused of compromising 80 of those accounts.

DiCarlo says Baratov will likely be brought to the San Francisco area where proceedings against him are to be held.

It is the responsibility of U.S. law enforcement, primarily the U.S. Marshals, to transport Baratov to the U.S.

“They’ve got a two-week window (to pick him up),” DiCarlo said.

He added that his client is anxious to hear more about the accusations the U.S. government has made against him.

“He’s excited to know there is finally a movement away from to Canada where the nitty-gritty of the proceedings are going to start and close.”

The maximum penalty Baratov could receive if convicted is 27.5 years in prison, but DiCarlo said he doesn’t feel that is likely in this case.

“That’s not what we’re planning for Karim.”