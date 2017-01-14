

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman is dead following a two-alarm fire at a residence in North York on Saturday, Toronto Fire says.

Emergency crews were called to the Finch Avenue and Leslie Street area after a fire broke out on the main floor of the home on Bathford Crescent around 12:25 p.m.

Toronto Fire said crews endured heavy smoke in the area upon arrival at the scene but were able to knock out majority of the blaze by approximately 12:45 p.m.

“Our crews were able to make an interior attack and conduct a search and rescue operation but unfortunately during that they did locate one individual, who we have been advised is deceased,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 at the scene.

The victim’s niece identified her as 94-year-old Iris Alton.

Neighbours told CP24 that she live in the home by herself.

“(She was) a person who lived here since the house was built and she refused to move even though she was told that she should be moving because of her age,” one neighbour said. “She was a very stubborn and independent lady and she wouldn’t move.”

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will conduct a full investigation.