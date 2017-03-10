

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





An Amber Alert has been issued after a vehicle with a four-year-old girl inside was stolen from outside a North York residence.

Police say that the black 2008 Toyota Camry was left running outside the home on Romanway Crescent near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 6 a.m. when it was taken.

The girl, identified as Christina Nguyen, was in a car seat in the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle has since been spotted at several locations in the GTA but police have not yet been able to locate it.

“It looks like this may have been a crime of opportunity. We have a parent who was loading their child into the car and they stepped inside to get another child,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Friday morning. “We have seen this before. Typically, when the culprit realizes their mistake they abandoned the car. We are hoping to find that car quickly. It’s -4 C and there could be a scared four year old girl in an abandoned car. We need to get to her as quickly as possible.”

Vehicle spotted on highway

Hopkinson say a member of the public spotted a vehicle with the licence plate number belonging to the stolen Camry driving along Highway 401 near Highway 403 earlier this morning.

He said that car then “drove away at a high rate of speed very erratically” after the member of the public pulled alongside it and tried to get a look inside.

“We want to alert people not to approach this car. Our priority here is to get this little girl back safely and by approaching the car we may scare the suspect into driving more erratically and this could end tragically,” he warned.

The girl is described as about three-feet tall with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, pink pants and a white hat.

Police say that they do not believe there is a family issue at play or that

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.

The vehicle has Ontario licence plate #BHVH392.

Hopkinson said that police officers are scouring the neighbourhood for any signs of the car or the girl but are also asking the public to be on the lookout.

"I believe this to be an opportunistic crime but it has been an hour-and-a-half and this thief has to realize he has a little girl in the car but he has not abaoned the car and he has not left this girl somewhere safe, so this may be an abudcution situation. That is whay this Amber Alert was issued."

The Amber Alert was issued at around 7:30 a.m.