

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An Amber Alert is in effect for a 15-year-old girl who police say was abducted in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, witnesses saw two males force a female into a grey or silver van in the area of St. Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on St. Barbara Boulevard towards Derry Road West.

Police say at around 9 p.m., the family of 15-year-old Alyssa Langille reported the teen missing and officers later determined that Langille was the female who was forced into the vehicle earlier in the day.

Langille is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and has shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. At the time of her abduction, police say she was wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweater and red Air Jordan running shoes. She was also wearing her hair in a ponytail.

The first suspect has been described by police as a South Asian male who is about 24 years old and is approximately 6-feet-2 inches tall with brown eyes and a thin build. He was wearing an orange turban, a grey sweater with cut off sleeves and a green shirt underneath.

The second suspect is described only as a South Asian male with black hair.

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Const. Harinder Sohi said Langille has gone missing before but never under these circumanstances.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).