Alleged 'sloppy would-be burglar' arrested in Barrie, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:28PM EST
BARRIE, Ont. -- Police in Barrie say they've arrested "a sloppy would-be burglar" after an officer's suspicions were raised by a truck driving with no headlights.
They say the incident happened early Saturday morning when the driver pulled up to a store and began loading merchandise into his vehicle.
Investigators say the officer conducted a traffic stop and "confirmed the driver was up to no good."
They say a 51-year-old man from Angus, Ont., has been charged with theft under $5,000.
They say the merchandise was returned to the store.
