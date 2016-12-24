

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Police in Barrie say they've arrested "a sloppy would-be burglar" after an officer's suspicions were raised by a truck driving with no headlights.

They say the incident happened early Saturday morning when the driver pulled up to a store and began loading merchandise into his vehicle.

Investigators say the officer conducted a traffic stop and "confirmed the driver was up to no good."

They say a 51-year-old man from Angus, Ont., has been charged with theft under $5,000.

They say the merchandise was returned to the store.