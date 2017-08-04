

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





All thunderstorm watches and warnings issued for Toronto and the GTA on Friday have ended, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham , Newmarket, Georgina, Innisfil and New Tecumseth.

As well, the same warning was issued for Pickering, Oshawa, Uxbridge, Hamilton, St. Catharines and the Niagara Region.

Scattered thunderstorms were expected to begin late in the afternoon in these areas.

All warnings and watches were called off at 5:35 p.m. on Friday.