

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





All lanes of Highway 427 near Dundas Street West have been closed after reports of multiple collisions in the area.

Officers said at least two collisions took place in the area prompting the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police said two police cruisers may have been involved in two separate crashes at the time.

In a tweet, Toronto police said injuries from the crashes appear to be minor.

There is no word on when the road closures will be lifted.