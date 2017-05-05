

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





All three 17-year-old girls who were wanted in connection with the murder of a Mississauga man last week near a Stoney Creek gas station are now in custody, Hamilton police say.

On Apr. 28 at around 2:30 a.m. Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, pulled into a Pioneer Gas station located on Upper Centennial Parkway bloody from a stab wound to his neck.

The victim was able to speak with a passerby who called police.

Qasim-Rushdi, who was not known to police, was then rushed to hospital. He died two days later due to his injuries.

Police issued warrants for three teen girls on Tuesday after executing a search warrant at as residence on Hamilton Mountain.

According to investigators, the females were working as escorts and that is how they were connected to the victim.

On Thursday, police said two of these girls had turned themselves into police where they were remanded into custody.

One day later, the third female was arrested in Toronto, Hamilton police said in a Tweet.

It is not known what charges, if any, the three girls will face in connection with the stabbing.

As all of them are under the age of 18, they cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.