

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An Ajax woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to drown her three-year-old son.

According to police, a passerby spotted a woman holding a small child on the railing of a bridge near Rotary Park at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The witness, who told police that the woman was “acting strangely,” said she started up a conversation with the woman and walked with her and the child toward the parking lot.

At some point, the woman parted ways with the witness and headed toward the beach-area of the park.

A second passerby told police that they saw the woman holding the child under the water before both witnesses walked over and brought the child to shore.

The witnesses wrapped the boy in warm clothing until police and EMS arrived at the scene to transport him to hospital.

The boy was treated for unknown injuries and later released to the care of his father.

Initially, police arrested the woman under the provisions of the Mental Health Act but later charged her upon her release.

A suspect identified as a 29-year-old Ajax woman has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Police did not provide the suspect’s name in order to protect the identity of the child.

They urge anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who may have new information about the incident to call them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5234.