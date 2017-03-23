Featured
Ajax man found fatally shot after crash on Hwy. 7 in Vaughan
Police say a 26-year-old Ajax man is dead after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle on Hwy. 7 on March 23, 2017.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 5:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:14AM EDT
A 26-year-old Ajax man has been pronounced dead after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan overnight.
The victim was travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 7 just west of Jane Street at around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed his vehicle into a pole.
The victim was unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.
He has been identified as Laquan Lyew.
More than a dozen shell casings were seen at the intersection of Highway 7 and Interchange Way on Thursday morning. Police say they believe this is where the shooting took place.
The location is about a kilometer away from where the victim crashed his car. That car, a white BMW sedan, was riddled with bullet holes, according to police.
The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation into the shooting.
Meanwhile, Highway 7 is closed between Jane Street and Highway 400 as police investigate.
The closure is expected to remain in effect until early this afternoon.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.
Highway 7 will be closed in both directions between Jane Street and Highway 400 until the early afternoon for a Police investigation.— YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) March 23, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- St. Catharines man accused of killing stepson due in court for bail hearing
- Police renew safety alert in Malvern area after girl, 10, assaulted
- Famed Toronto capybaras become parents to 3 bouncing babies
- Carbon monoxide leak at Scarborough restaurant sends 18 to hospital
- 'Hamilton' the musical headed to Toronto