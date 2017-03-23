

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 26-year-old Ajax man has been pronounced dead after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan overnight.

The victim was travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 7 just west of Jane Street at around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed his vehicle into a pole.

The victim was unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.

He has been identified as Laquan Lyew.

More than a dozen shell casings were seen at the intersection of Highway 7 and Interchange Way on Thursday morning. Police say they believe this is where the shooting took place.

The location is about a kilometer away from where the victim crashed his car. That car, a white BMW sedan, was riddled with bullet holes, according to police.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation into the shooting.

Meanwhile, Highway 7 is closed between Jane Street and Highway 400 as police investigate.

The closure is expected to remain in effect until early this afternoon.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.