

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man is facing two assault charges after an officer was almost struck with a vehicle on Tuesday.

Police were enforcing the speed limit in Pickering and noticed a Honda Civic travelling quickly, driving westbound on Taunton Road around 5:20 p.m., according to investigators.

When an officer flagged down the vehicle so it would come to a stop, the Honda slowed down and swerved in the direction of the officer, said police. The officer jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The vehicle eventually stopped and the officer attempted to place the driver under arrest.

Police said the driver resisted, but was taken into custody.

Police identified a suspect as Ajax resident Malik Williams. He was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, assault with intent to resist, and speeding.