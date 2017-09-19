Air Canada seeking bank credit card partner for new loyalty program
An Air Canada flight makes its final approach as it lands at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 9:33AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Air Canada says it is launching a search for a co-branded credit card partner for its new loyalty program.
The Montreal-based airline says it will be inviting key financial institutions to participate in a request for proposals to join the launch of the program in 2020.
Air Canada (TSX:AC) has served notice that it plans to end its relationship with Aeroplan parent Aimia (TSX:AIM).
Operating its own loyalty program is expected to deliver a pre-tax net present value of $2 billion to $2.5 billion over 15 years.
The move was announced Tuesday ahead of the company's annual investor day.