Featured
Air Canada says computer issue impacting check-ins has been resolved
Air Canada passengers are seen lining up at the airport in Montego Bay. (Brian Carr/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:07PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:37PM EST
Air Canada says a system-wide technical issue that was preventing customers from completing flight check-ins at airports and online has been resolved.
The issue was first reported at around 11 a.m.
At around 2 p.m. Air Canada confirmed that the issue was resolved, though no further details were provided.
“We’re now getting everyone on their way. We apologize & thank you for your patience!” the company said in a message posted to Twitter.
In a statement issued by Air Canada earlier Tuesday, the airline warned that flights may be delayed as a result of the computer issue.
An advisory on Air Canada’s website also noted that it was not possible to complete bookings as a result of the technical glitch.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Air Canada says computer issue impacting check-ins has been resolved
- Weather-related delays, road closures in the GTA as freezing rain hit the region
- Jose Bautista returns to Toronto Blue Jays, reports say
- McDonald's Canada adds nuts to menu, causes concerns for customers with allergies
- Four people facing combined 165 charges after drugs, firearms seized in raids
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Kevin O'Leary to announce entry in Conservative leadership race tomorrow
- McDonald's Canada adds nuts to menu, causes concerns for customers with allergies
- Masked men armed with hammers rob Newmarket jewelry store
- Worker dead after industrial accident in The Beaches 1
- Former Halton police officer named first female sergeant-at-arms
Advertisement