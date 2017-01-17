Featured
Air Canada says computer issue could cause flight delays
Air Canada passengers are seen lining up at the airport in Montego Bay. (Brian Carr/ CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:07PM EST
MONTREAL -- Air Canada (TSX:AC) says a computer issue is causing problems at airports and resulting in some flight delays.
The Montreal-based airline warned in a travel advisory that it many not be possible to complete bookings or passenger check-ins.
Details of the outage weren't immediately available.
Air Canada says it's working to resolve the issue and apologized for any inconvenience.
