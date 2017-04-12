

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An Ancaster man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo email accounts plans to appeal a judge’s decision to deny him bail.

Yesterday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten ruled that 22-year-old Karim Baratov’s parents would not be suitable enough supervisors of their son if he was freed.

Whitten said Baratov’s parents “turned a blind eye” to their son’s activities online and, in turn, benefitted from his “financial contribution to the household maintenance.”

Amedeo DiCarlo, Baratov’s lawyer, confirmed to CP24 Wednesday that they plan to appeal the decision.

“After careful review of the decision and our initial argument, we can comfortably say we do have grounds. However, we cannot disclose specific details,” DiCarlo told CP24.

He added that it could take up to three weeks before a decision on the appeal is made.

Baratov was arrested last month at his home after U.S. authorities pinned the hacking of more than 500 million Yahoo email accounts on him and three alleged Russian spies.

He was indicted on charges of computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

U.S. authorities have previously said that they believe Baratov is a “hacker-for-fire” who was paid by members of the Russian Federal Security Service.

Investigators believe the hacks were concocted to glean information on political opponents of the Russian government as well as economic rivals at odds with Russian interests.

Those allegations have led authorities to declare Baratov an “extremely high flight risk.”

In his ruling, Whitten expressed similar concerns.

"Baratov's cavalier attitude towards money, his trading in of cars with a significant trade loss, his online photographs with a fan of $100 bills, reflects his attitude towards money and his infinite opportunities to make more," he said.

"This is not a picture of an individual who would grieve the loss of $1 million."

Baratov is due again in court on May 26 in Hamilton.

With files from The Canadian Press