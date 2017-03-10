

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The driver of a high-end McLaren Spider sports car is facing impaired driving charges after he crashed into a hydro box on a tree-lined residential street in Burlington late Thursday night.

It happened on Oaklands Park Court at around 11:50 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, police say.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and over 80 causing bodily harm. He has been held for a bail hearing in Hamilton later this morning.

The crash occurred just a few doors down from the home where the driver resides.

There is a small power outage resulting from the collision and crews are working to restore power to the area.

The damage to the vehicle, valued at about $400,000, is considered extensive.