Featured
About 60 Humber College students taken to hospital with possible food poisoning
Paramedics escort a patient suffering from possible food poisoning on Thursday night.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 6:32AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 9:12AM EST
A total of 29 students living in residence at Humber College's north campus were taken to hospital with possible food poisoning on Thursday night and another 30 made their own way with similar symptoms.
Paramedics were initially called to the Humber Residences on Humber College Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. after a number of students reported feeling ill.
According to paramedics, the students were vomiting and suffering from abdominal pain but were able to walk around.
They were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Humber College says that some students remain in hospital.
It is not immediately clear what caused the students to become ill.
Humber College says that there was a flu virus circulating at the campus.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
- Police search for man accused of armed street robbery in Trinity Bellwoods
- Royal LePage reports sharp rise in American interest in Canadian real estate
- Father, son file $4M lawsuit against TTC for altercation with security
- GO train service resumes on Lakeshore East line
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- About 60 Humber College students taken to hospital with possible food poisoning
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
- Family of man left in coma after Gardiner crash pleads for outstanding driver to come forward 2
- Royal LePage reports sharp rise in American interest in Canadian real estate
- Aurora teen with rare sight disease gets help from experimental treatment 1
Advertisement