

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





About 6,500 customers are without electricity in parts of Richmond Hill and Vaughan due to a broken power pole.

The broken pole is located near Bathurst Street and Carville Road in Richmond Hill.

The outage is affecting customers in an area bounded by Highway 7 to the south, King Road to the north, Yonge Street to the east and Dufferin Street to the West.

Alectra Utilities, formerly known as PowerStream, says that power is not likely to be restored until 7 p.m.

Crews have been dispatched to the scene.