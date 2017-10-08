

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Last-minute shoppers beware! If your Thanksgiving feast falls on Monday this year, be sure to pick up your stuffing and wine on Sunday. Here is a look at what is open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2017:

What’s closed:

Malls: Yorkdale Mall, Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Sherway Gardens

Government offices

Post offices

Banks

Most grocery stores

LCBO and Beer Store locations

What’s open:

Malls: Eaton Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Promenade (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Hillcrest (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Markville Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Tourist attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower

A few downtown grocery stores, including Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) and Metro (444 Yonge Street)

Movie theatres

Many restaurants

Transit: