A collision in Regent Park leaves 2 with minor injuries
After striking a car, a vehicle became trapped between a tree and a cement bridge, damaging a sign, Toronto police say. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 9:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 9:43PM EDT
Two people suffered minor injures after two cars collided in Regent Park on Tuesday evening, paramedics say.
A car travelling along Dundas Road East near the Don Valley Parkway struck another car before 7 p.m.
The vehicle was trapped between a tree and a cement bridge, damaging a sign, Toronto police say.
Toronto fire had to cut branches to get people out.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
