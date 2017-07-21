79-year-old man drowns in Caledon pool: OPP
A 79-year-old man has drowned in a pool in Caledon, according to OPP.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 5:40PM EDT
Police say a 79-year-old man pulled from the bottom of a pool in Caledon on Friday evening has died.
Emergency crews were called to a home on The Gore Road, just south of Highway 9 and east of Orangeville, sometime before 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a man found at the bottom of a private pool, Caledon OPP said.
Firefighters administered CPR on the man but were unable to revive him.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- 79-year-old man drowns in Caledon pool: OPP
- Eaton Centre shooter granted new trial after judge says jury was improperly selected
- Truck driver charged after chemical spill closed Hwy. 400 near Newmarket
- WATCH: Driver charged after cyclist attacked with club in Peterborough
- FedEx Office stores closing in Canada at the cost of 214 jobs