

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police from Durham Region and Kingston say they have arrested 19 people and seized 20 kilograms of various drugs and a couple of firearms in a coordinated investigation starting this spring.

Investigators say they targeted “drug trafficking cells” operating between GTA and Kingston, Ontario.

The groups allegedly peddled cocaine, powdered fentanyl, crystal meth and marijuana.

Starting Monday, police conducted a number of raids in the GTA and Kingston where they allegedly found more than eight kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, 737 grams of powdered fentanyl, 10 kilograms of marijuana and 500 grams of MDMA.

They also located more than $750,000 in cash, three cars, and $150,000 worth of property allegedly obtained by crime.

Also allegedly found in the raids was a loaded semi-automatic handgun and an assault-style rifle.

Nineteen people, fourteen from the GTA and five from Kingston and the surrounding area, face a total of 82 drug and weapons charges.