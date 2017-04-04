

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Around $45,000 of lettuce stolen from a transit truck in Hamilton, Ont. last Friday has police asking people to “romaine calm” on Twitter while they track the suspects.

This sparked an onslaught of social media puns while police try to figure out who is at the “head” of the lettuce theft.

One user responded with, “I love salad, but even I don’t have a bowl big enough for all that lettuce.”

@HamiltonPolice @StephenWelton I love salad, but even I don't have a bowl big enough for all that lettuce. �� — Kim Talbot (@ktalbot70) April 4, 2017

Another Twitter user suggested police “check out any garden (salad) party.”

@HamiltonPolice @StephenWelton Maybe check out any garden (salad) parties that are going on where the "beets" have been "turnip"-ed up. Okay, I will leaf it alone now. — Mike Marasco (@DJManySports) April 4, 2017

The lettuce was stolen overnight from a refrigeration trailer parked in Stoney Creek, Ont., police say.

The suspects allegedly drove the truck into Toronto and parked the cab of the truck.

The tractor trailer with the lettuce inside has yet to be recovered, investigators added.

The Ontario Licence Plate of the trailer is P9002D.

Anyone with information is asked to call Staff Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Det. George Gallant at 905-546-3820.