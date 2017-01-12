Featured
37 kilos of cocaine seized in fruit truck in Windsor; Mississauga man charged
The Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor-Detroit inetrnational crossing is pictured on "Black Friday" from Windsor, Ontario, Friday November, 26, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brent Foster
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:23PM EST
WINDSOR, Ont. -- The RCMP have charged a Toronto-area man following the seizure of 37 kilograms of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.
The Canada Border Services Agency and the Mounties announced Thursday that a man hauling a load of fruit was stopped at the bridge on Dec. 27, 2016.
They say a CBSA officer examining the load discovered 30 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed in the trailer.
The driver -- a Mississauga, Ont., man -- is charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He is to appear in court later this month.
The CBSA says it seized more than 67 kilograms of cocaine at ports of entry in the southern Ontario region last year.
