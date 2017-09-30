

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old man had died following a shooting outside the North York Sheridan Mall on Friday night.

The incident took place in the north parking lot of the mall in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 7:50 p.m.

Det. Chris Ruhl told CP24 on Saturday morning that the victim was in the parking lot with a group of friends prior to the shooting.

Ruhl said three suspects approached the victim while one suspect stayed in the suspect vehicle during the altercation.

The victim suffered one gunshot to the chest in the incident.

Following the shooting, the victim was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The victim’s name has not yet been released as police are working to notify next of kin. As well, Ruhl confirmed the victim was not known to police.

No suspect or suspect vehicle description has been released but police told CP24 surveillance footage will “eventually” be released.

Last month, 22-year-old Jovane Clarke was fatally shot after being chased inside the same mall by three suspects.

Officers said Clarke was ambushed on August 31 while returning to his car in the mall’s parking lot before one of the suspects chased him into the busy mall and shot him.

The homicide remains unsolved.