

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's education minister says there are 300 schools across the province under the threat of closure.

Mitzie Hunter revealed the number today in question period after refusing to provide one on Tuesday.

The Progressive Conservatives have called for a moratorium on school closures and a review of the guidelines that determine which schools get put on the chopping block.

The NDP say they discovered through a freedom-of-information request that those guidelines don't take into account all school usage, such as adult day school and child-care programs, so schools at full capacity may appear under-used.

Hunter told reporters Tuesday she wouldn't give an "arbitrary number" of schools up for possible closure and walked away from follow-up questions.

Today she says there are 43 reviews currently under way involving 300 schools and in the 2016-17 academic year, school boards have decided to close 19 schools.