

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys are facing multiple charges after six separate street robberies in Scarborough last month.

During the six robberies, which occurred between Feb. 23 and Feb. 28, police alleged the three suspects would approach a victim on the street in the Lawrence and Midland avenues area.

The suspects would then demand that the victim hand over valuables, like cash and other items, according to officers.

On a number of occasions, police said one of the suspects used a knife.

Police said a suspect identified as Toronto resident Bender Mohammed, 18, was arrested and charged with robbery. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

A 16-year-old suspect, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice act, was also arrested the same day. He is facing robbery charges, five counts of robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

A third suspect, another 16-year-old boy, was arrested on March 2. His identity is also protected under the Youth Criminal Justice act. He is facing more than five charges, including three counts of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of failure to comply with recognizance. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100.