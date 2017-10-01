3 people injured after Oshawa shooting
Durham Regional Police are investigating after three people were shot in Oshawa on Saturday night.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 11:25AM EDT
Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday night.
The incident took place on Elgin Court, near Adelaide Avenue West and Gibbons Street.
Officers were called to an apartment building for reports of a disturbance involving several people around 9 p.m. Police said multiple gunshots were fired in the vicinity of one apartment unit inside the building.
Upon arrival at the scene, a 54-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were located by police both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to local hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre to be treated for their injuries.
As well, a third victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to local hospital by a friend to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said following the shooting “several black males were seen running from the scene in different directions.”
One suspect was arrested on Gladstone Street at around 9:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting. Police said they are continuing to search for more suspect but did not specify exactly how many.
The area has been blocked to accommodate a police investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-579-1520 ext. 2677 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).