

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





Three people have been rushed to hospital to be treated for their injuries after a multiple car pile-up in North York on Friday evening.

The collision happened at Steeles Avenue and Woodbine Avenue near Highway 404 around 5:30 p.m.

Seven-vehicles were involved in the crash, including one which flipped onto its side in the middle of the roadway, Toronto police said.

Michael Chan told CP24 he was stopped at a red light when he heard a crash sound from behind. The driver says he saw a black SUV slide across the roadway, flip and two other vehicles smash into each other.

The licence plate of the black SUV that rolled over read "never late."

A man suffered serious injuries. He is in stable condition, according to police.

Two women have minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Steeles Avenue is closed in both directions between Victoria Park and Woodbine avenues. It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

TTC is diverting in the area.