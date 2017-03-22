Featured
3 men wanted in Kijiji-related robberies in Toronto
Tristan Cain, 24, (left) and Daniel Ofori, 24, (right) are shown in these handout photos. The pair are facing charges in connection with a robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 3:08PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police in Toronto say they're looking for three men in an investigation into robberies related to online sales through Kijiji.
They say a 22-year-old man who answered an ad on Kijiji to purchase a laptop computer on March 6 was robbed of his belongings at knifepoint.
Investigators say that a little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man who answered an ad on Kijiji to purchase a laptop was robbed at gunpoint.
They say a 24-year-old Ajax, Ont., man has been identified as one of the suspects in both incidents and is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.
A 24-year-old Binbrook, Ont., man has been identified as a suspect in the second incident and is wanted for robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.
The third suspect hasn't been identified, but police say all three are all considered armed and dangerous.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Elderly male pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck in Markham
- Man wanted in stepson's death fled 2,000 kilometres before arrest, police say
- Auditor General report unveils evidence of bid-rigging on some city contracts
- Etobicoke event will mark one-year anniversary of Rob Ford's death
- Vice reporter must turn over materials to RCMP, Ontario top court rules