3 fires in the Junction prompts police investigation
Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 11:35PM EDT
A series of fires in the St. Clair Avenue West corridor in the Junction on Wednesday night has prompted a police investigation.
Three fires broke out within one hour, all within a two-kilometre stretch of each other.
Toronto Fire Services Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 the first fire sprung up in a van at a car dealership at the corner of St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street around 9 p.m.
Thirty minutes later, another fire was set in a church between Britannia Avenue and Oscar Romero Place.
The third fire erupted from a garage in a laneway on Ford Street at 10:20 p.m.
Fire crews extinguished the flames at all three sites.
Police are now investigating the suspicious nature of the blazes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
