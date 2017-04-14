

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Sixteen dogs were seized from what police believe is an illegal dog breeding centre in Oakville, alongside a dozen illegal guns and $60,000 worth of drugs early Friday.

Two men and a teenage boy are facing charges following the raid, Halton police say.

Investigators discovered two revolvers, a shotgun, a rifle, two silencers, ammunition and two tasers.

They also found $60,000 worth of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, from Milton, Ont. and a 17-year-old boy from Mississauga have all been charged with numerous weapons and drug offences.

Police called in the Oakville SPCA to remove the dogs.

The three suspects remain in police custody pending a bail hearing at a Hamilton court.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the drug and mortality unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 8732 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.