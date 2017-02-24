Featured
3 boys charged with attempted murder in stabbing of teen in Peterborough
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 4:59PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Police in Peterborough, Ont., say three teenagers now are facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing incident.
They say two 16-year-old boys were charged Friday in Thursday's stabbing at a Peterborough home that left a teen in hospital.
Another 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday afternoon, hours after the incident.
Investigators say the alleged victim, also 16, knew at least one of the accused.
He was taken to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance, where police said he was in stable condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to public safety.
