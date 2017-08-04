

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old female cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa on Wednesday morning.

Durham Regional Police were called to the area of Adelaide Avenue and Harmony Road just before 7 a.m.

The victim – later identified as Emily Sharon Shields, of Oshawa – was airlifted from the scene to hospital in critical condition following the collision.

On Friday, police confirmed Shields had succumbed to her injuries.

At the time of the collision, a black Ford sedan was heading eastbound on Adelaide Avenue from Harmony Road when it allegedly lost control striking the woman riding westbound on Adelaide Avenue.

The vehicle then struck a large tree while several nearby witnesses came to provide assistance to the injured cyclist.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said the 32-year-old driver of the black Ford sedan remained at the scene but they are still looking for another vehicle that may have been “directly or indirectly involved” in the deadly crash.

The other vehicle has been described as a small blue sedan with black tinted windows. Police said this vehicle was travelling eastbound on Adelaide Avenue prior to the collision and was last seen travelling eastbound towards Townline Road.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-579-1520, ext. 5256 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).