

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two teenagers are facing charges after a violent home invasion in a residential neighbourhood in Hamilton sent four people to hospital on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton police were called to a home on Holly Avenue in the area of Beach Road and Ottawa Street North just before 9:30 a.m.

One man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being shot while one woman and two other people were treated for injuries caused by assault.

On Tuesday, Const. Steve Welton said two people were in custody in connection with the incident and three other male suspects were outstanding. As well, the suspects abandoned a vehicle at the scene.

One day later, the two suspects who were in custody were charged. However, the three remaining suspects continue to be outstanding and police say they are “described only as three men.”

According to investigators, one adult victim remains in hospital with life threatening injuries following the shooting and the other three victims have since been released.

Neighbours said they were shocked this incident happened on a quiet street across from a park.

Officers said they believed the shooting was targeted, but have not released any information on what the possible motive may have been.

Skylon Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old male are each facing nine charges including aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm with intent. However, none of these charges have been proven in court.

The identity of the 15-year-old cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are continuing to investigate the scene on Holly Avenue.